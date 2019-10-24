Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 | Live cricket score, when and where to watch, live streaming, fixtures, groups, and squads

Yuvraj Singh

The third edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is scheduled to begin from 15th November at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The league, started in 2017, has exceeded expectations and is considered a potential format for cricket to feature in the Olympics.

The tournament will have the likes of Andre Russell, Hashim Amla, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Sammy, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Shane Watson, Chris Lynn, Shoaib Malik, and Eoin Morgan.

Team Abu Dhabi, Qalanders and Bangla Tigers are the new sides to feature in the 2019 season of the league. The Rajpoots have rebranded themselves as Karnataka Tuskers, Sindhis as Deccan Gladiators and Bengal Tigers as Delhi Bulls. Kerala Kings won the inaugural league while Northern Warriors won the 2018 edition.

Former India player Yuvraj Singh has been roped in by Maratha Arabians as the Indian icon player. His signing comes days after they hired former England coach and Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as coach. In a press release, Yuvraj stated:

“It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world's biggest names in this league and representing team Maratha Arabians..It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. It's heartwarming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting format for sports enthusiasts.

Channels and Live Stream

The T10 league will be telecasted on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.

Teams and Squads

Each team will have a total of 14 members. They must have two optional extra players but their cost will be born completely by the franchisee, 2 UAE players and one emerging talent player.

Team Abu Dhabi

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Icon player: Moeen Ali

Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, English left-arm pacer Harry Gurney, English all-rounder Luke Wright, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, English pacer Lewis Gregory, Australian pacer Ben Laughlin, Sri Lankan wicket-keeper left-handed batsman Niroshan Dickwella, English medium pacer Richard Gleeson, UAE left-handed batsman off-break bowler Rohan Mustafa, UAE batsman Rameez Shahzad, USA leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. (Emerging Talent) are other players in the Team Abu Dhabi Squad in the 2019 T10 League.

Optional Players: English wicket-keeper batsman Alex Davies.

Maratha Arabians

Coach: Andy Flower

Icon player: Chris Lynn

Indian icon player Yuvraj Singh, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, Pakistani Left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai, West Indian batsman Chadwick Walton, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, UAE batsman Mohammed Qasim, English pacer James Fuller (Emerging Talent) are the other players in the Maratha Arabians squad for the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Optional Players: English left-hand batsman Adam Lyth.

Bangla Tigers

Coach: Aftab Ahmed

Icon player: Thisara Perera

South African batsman Colin Ingram, South African left-handed batsman Rilee Rossouw, South African all-rounder Robbie Frylinck, West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Andre Fletcher, Afghan spinner Qais Ahmad, Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman Anamul Haque, Bangladeshi all-rounder Farhad Reza, UAE batsman Chirag Suri, UAE left-arm pacer Shiraz Ahmed, UAE batsman and leg-spinner Junaid Siddiqui, and Bangladeshi batsman Yasir Ali (Emerging Talent) are the other players in the Bangla Tigers Squad for the 2019 Abhu Dhabi T10 league.

Optional Players: Bangladeshi right-hand batsman and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, Bangladeshi slow-left arm orthodox bowler Arafat Sunny.

Deccan Gladiators

Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed

Icon player: Shane Watson

Aussie all-rounder Ben Cutting, West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard, English left-arm pacer Tymal Mills, all-rounder Anton Devcich, Afghan slow left-arm chinaman Zahir Khan, Afghan wicket-keeper batsman Mohd. Shahzad, Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, Pakistani seamer all-rounder Anwar Ali, UAE medium-pacer Zahoor Khan, UAE batsman Asif Khan, and West Indian left-handed batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj (Emerging Talent) are the other players in the Deccan Gladiators squad for the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Optional Players: English leg-spinner Mason Crane, and Sri Lankan left-hand batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Qalandars

Coach: Aqib Javed

Icon player: Shahid Afridi

New Zealand wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi, Barbados-born English pacer Chris Jordan, English wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton, Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim, Pakistani left-handed batsman and right-arm medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf, Welsh-born wicket-keeper batsman Philip Salt, Pakistani batsman Imran Nazir, UAE slow left-arm orthodox bowler Maaz Khan, UAE batsman Majid Ali, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf (Emerging Talent player), and Pakistani all-rounder Sohail Akhtar (captain) are the other players in the Qalanders Squad for the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Optional Players: Ahsan Mirza and Dilbar Hussain.

Delhi Bulls

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Icon player: Eoin Morgan

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik, Pakistani left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir, English leg-spinner Adil Rashid,Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera, Pakistani pacer Muhammad Hasnain, batsman Sherfane Rutherford, , UAE batsman Muhammad Usman, Pakistani all-rounder Amir Yameen, UAE all-rounder Waheed Ahmed, and Dutch batsman Tobias Visee (Emerging Talent) are the other players in the Delhi Bulls Squad for 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Optional Players: USA seamer Ali Khan, and Irish batsman and off-spinner Paul Stirling.

Northern Warriors

Coach: India Robin Singh

Icon player: Darren Sammy

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, English right-hand batsman Sam Billings, West Indian opening batsman Lendl Simmons, Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz, all-rounder Chris Green, UAE all-rounder Rayad Emrit, batsman Nicholas Pooran, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza, UAE left-handed batsman Ansh Tandon,

UAE medium-pacer Amir Hayat, West Indian left-hand batsman and right-arm off-spinner Mark Deyal (Emerging Talent) are the other players in the Northern Warriors Squad for 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Optional Players: Scottish left-hand batsman George Munsey, and Afghan batting all-rounder Karim Janat.

Karnataka Tuskers

Coach: Tom Moody

Icon player: Hashim Amla

Nepali leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, English medium pacer Pat Brown, West Indian left-handed batsman Evin Lewis, West Indian medium-pacer Kesrick Williams, West Indian opening batsman Johnson Charles, English left-handed all-rounder Ross Whiteley, West Indian right-hand batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Fabian Allen, Afghan seamer Shapoor Zadran, UAE slow left-arm orthodox bowler Ahmed Raza, UAE off-spinner Asif Mumtaz, and Australian fast-medium bowling all-rounder Nathan Remmington (Emerging Talent) are the other players in the Karnataka Tuskers squad for the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Optional Players: West Indian batsman Marlon Samuels and Afghan wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq.

Fixtures

The eight teams are divided into two groups (A and B) of four. Group A consists of Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers and Karnataka Tuskers. Group B have Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Qalandars and Team Abu Dhabi . Top four teams (A1, A2, A3, A4 and B1, B2, B3, B4) from both the group will play each other in the super league. One qualifier, eliminator 1 and 2, a 3rd place playoff and the grand final on November 24.

15th November

Maratha Arabians vs. Northern Warriors

Deccan Gladiators vs. Delhi Bulls

Team Abu Dhabi vs. Qalandars

16th November

Deccan Gladiators vs. Bangla Tigers

Karnataka Tuskers vs. Delhi Bulls

Northern Warriors vs. Qalandars

17th November

Northern Warriors vs. Team Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers vs. Karnataka Tuskers

Qalandars vs. Maratha Arabians

18th November

Deccan Gladiators vs. Karnataka Tuskers

Team Abu Dhabi vs. Maratha Arabians

Delhi Bulls vs. Bangla Tigers

19th November

A1 vs. B2

A3 vs. B4

A2 vs. B3

20th November

A4 vs. B1

A2 vs. B4

A1 vs. B3

21st November

A3 vs. B1

A4 vs. B2

A1 vs. B4

22nd November

A3 vs. B2

A2 vs. B1

A4 vs. B3

23rd November

Qualifier: 1st vs 2nd

Eliminator 3rd vs. 4th

Eliminator 2: Runner Match 25 vs. Winner match 26

24th November

3rd Position: runner up match 26 vs. Runner up match 27

GRAND FINAL: Winner match 25 vs. Winner match 27