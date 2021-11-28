Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Bangla Tigers will be up against the Delhi Bulls in the 24th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers come into this contest on the back of a thumping win over The Chennai Braves. They have had a good run so far this season, winning five out of seven games and having lost only two matches. The Bangla Tigers are currently second in the points table.

The Delhi Bulls suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Deccan Gladiators in their previous game. With four wins from seven matches, they are currently placed fourth in the table.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, 24th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 28th, 2021, Sunday; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

The match will be played on a tremendous batting surface. Batters have had the advantage on this wicket, and totals have been chased down easily this season. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and chase.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

The weather is clear and will remain so throughout the course of the match. There will be no rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover around 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers

The Bangla Tigers' bowling unit put up a good effort to restrict The Chennai Braves to just 89/4 bowling first. Luke Fletcher was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Their openers then made light work of the chase. Hazratullah Zazai carried forward his tremendous form with an unbeaten 46 off just 16 deliveries. Johnson Charles raced along to 30 from 15 deliveries as the Tigers got over the line in just 5.5 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Probable XI:

Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis ( c ), Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Luke Wood, Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher.

Delhi Bulls

The Delhi Bulls could only manage to score 94/6 batting first against the Gladiators. Romario Shepherd scored an unbeaten 26 off 10 deliveries. However, their total proved to be inadequate as Deccan Gladiators got over the line in 6.1 overs with eight wickets to spare.

The Bulls need to put up an improved performance with both bat and ball if they are to bounce back in this game.

Probable XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Luke Wright, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Akeal Hossein.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

Bangla Tigers have been the most consistent of the two teams. They have played good cricket throughout the tournament. They will enter this match with momentum courtesy of a convincing win in their last game.

Delhi Bulls will be desperate to come back strong. However, they have not been able to build on wins and gain momentum. They need to move past their loss and put up a better show today.

Bangla Tigers are most likely to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win this contest.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot and FanCode.

