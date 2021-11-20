Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Northern Warriors will meet Team Abu Dhabi in their second game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday.

Both sides have had a contrasting start to their respective campaigns. While the Warriors lost their opening game against Delhi Bulls by six wickets, Team Abu Dhabi thrashed the Bangla Tigers by 40 runs.

Warriors scored 107/4 batting first, but the Bulls chased the target easily with an over to spare with 6 wickets in hand. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi destroyed Bangla Tigers’ bowling batting first and scored a total of 145/4 in 10 overs. Their bowling easily defended the target and registered a 40 runs victory.

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi, 4th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: November 20th, 2021, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

It's a batting-friendly surface with some assistance for the slow bowlers. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

A clear sunny day is on the cards on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. While there are no chances of precipitation, the temperature level is expected to hover between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

Skipper Rovman Powell alongside Kennar Lewis and Moeen Ali will form the core of the Warriors' batting line-up. Meanwhile, veteran Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan, and Joshua Little will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI:

Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Umair Ali, Chris Jordan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi have an explosive batting unit in the form of Philip Salt, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone, and Chris Gayle. Marchant de Lange, Jamie Overton, and Jamie Overton will handle the bowling duties.

They can replace Sheldon Cottrell with Fidel Edwards as the former had an off day against the Bangla Tigers.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell/Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooq Momand

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi have a batting line-up filled with superstars. Their bowling attack is no slouch either, as they have some quality pacers in the arsenal. Northern Warriors, at the same time, are looking a little light in their batting unit. There is a huge difference between the quality of both batting units and it could eventually be the difference in the end.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi is likely to win this game

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will any bowler pick three or more wickets in this game? Yes No 0 votes so far