Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will take on the Bangla Tigers in the 2nd game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday. Both teams will be eager to kickstart their respective campaigns with a win, and we can expect a close contest given the quality of the two sides.

Liam Livingstone is an icon player for Team Abu Dhabi and will be accompanied by Universe boss Chris Gayle, Colin Munro and Naveen-ul-Haq in the side.

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis is an icon player for the Bangla Tigers. They also have the likes of James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Amir in their ranks.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, 2nd Match, T10 League

Date and Time: November 19th, 2021, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The surface might help the spinners a bit, but the pacers will come in handy courtesy of the dew factor. The skipper winning the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

The day is expected to be bright and sunny, and it will be a perfect evening to play the game of cricket. No rain has been predicted, and temperatures are likely to hover between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi has an explosive batting unit with Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling and Colin Ingram. They also have some proven bowlers in Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fidel Edwards.

Probable XI:

Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Rohan Mustafa, Danny Briggs, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, and Fidel Edwards.

Bangla Tigers

Faf du Plessis will lead the batting of the Tigers with the help of Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, and Hazratullah Zazai. They have two world-class allrounders in Shahid Afridi and James Faulkner, while Qais Ahmed will lead the bowling charge.

Probable XI

Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Isuru Udana, Hassan Khalid, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Saifuddin

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi has managed to strike a proper balance between batting and bowling. They are looking strong on both fronts. Their spin bowling is not looking potent, but their batting is strong enough to cover for it.

At the same time, Bangla Tigers are looking well-stacked in both departments, and their allrounders will be their most significant asset going forward. However, most of their batters haven’t played much cricket lately, which could backfire for them.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi is likely to win this game.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot & Fancode

