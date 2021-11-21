Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will square off against Deccan Gladiators in the sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday.

Team Abu Dhabi began their campaign with a bang, winning their first two matches. After defeating Bangla Tigers by 40 runs in their opening game, they got the better of Northern Warriors by 21 runs in their second outing.

Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, defeated the Chennai Braves by 24 runs in their opening game. Both Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators will look forward to continuing their winning run with a victory in this game.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators, 6th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 21st, 2021, Sunday; 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The surface is decent enough to bat, so a run feast could be expected due to the smaller boundaries. The team that wins the toss is likely to field first.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

A sunny day is expected in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. With the precipitation chances being 10%, the temperature is expected to range between 23 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

No changes are expected in the playing XI of Team Abu Dhabi.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooq Momand.

Deccan Gladiators

Rumman Raees proved very costly against the Chennai Braves in his last match. So either Tymal Mills or Hamid Hassan could replace him in the playing XI for this game.

Probable XI

Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees/Hamid Hassan/Tymal Mills.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi have performed as per their reputation in the first two games. They have looked menacing with the bat so far, while their bowling attack has also done well.

Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, have also started their campaign on the right note. They have a strong squad at their disposal to give Team Abu Dhabi tough competition on the day. However, Team Abu Dhabi are coming into this game with back-to-back wins, and have momentum on their side.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi are likely to win this match.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot.

