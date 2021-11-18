5 Indian players who will play in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

The 2021/22 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin tomorrow evening in the Middle East. After playing host to IPL 2021's second phase and ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the UAE is set to host another event featuring some of the biggest names from world cricket.

The likes of Faf du Plessis, Darren Bravo, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Nicholas Pooran, Moeen Ali, Upul Tharanga, Chris Jordan, Imran Tahir, Chris Gayle, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Hafeez, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills and several other T20 stars will play in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League.

There are also a total of five Indian cricketers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021/22. Here are the five names.

#1 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan played multiple IPL seasons for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan will make his Abu Dhabi T10 League debut this year. The hard-hitting all-rounder retired from international cricket earlier this year but looked in good touch during the Road Safety World Series.

Having won the Road Safety World Series championship with India Legends, Pathan will now look forward to winning the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021/22 with the Chennai Braves team.

#2 Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel will also play for the Chennai Braves

The Chennai Braves have another 2011 Cricket World Cup winner in their squad — Munaf Patel. The former Indian fast bowler was part of the India Legends squad along with Yusuf Pathan in the Road Safety World Series.

Patel also turned up for the Kandy Tuskers in last year's Lanka Premier League. Not many fans would know that the 38-year-old has the experience of playing T10 cricket, having previously represented Rajputs in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

#3 Yo Mahesh

Former Chennai Super Kings star Yo Mahesh will make his Abu Dhabi T10 League debut this year. Mahesh has been signed by the defending champions Northern Warriors.

The 33-year-old is a pace-bowling all-rounder who played 18 IPL matches. Mahesh will play under Rovman Powell's captaincy for the Warriors.

#4 Kaunain Abbas

Former Karnataka wicket-keeper batter Kaunain Abbas was also signed by the Northern Warriors ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021/22. Abbas never got a chance to play for India or any IPL team.

He played 11 first-class matches and four List-A games in his career. The 31-year-old from Bengaluru represented the Belagavi Panthers and Namma Shivamogga in the Karnataka Premier League.

#5 Abhimanyu Mithun

Abhimanyu Mithun played four Tests for India

The last name to feature on this list is former Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun. Like Kaunain Abbas and Yo Mahesh, Mithun will don the Northern Warriors jersey in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021/22.

The 32-year-old retired from international cricket earlier this year. He played four Tests and five one-dayers for the Indian team, with his last appearance coming back in 2011.

