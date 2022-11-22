Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 1, New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will sees New York Strikers take on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 23). Eight teams will compete in the tournament, with the final to take place on December 4.

Kieron Pollard will lead the Strikers, who will also have Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling and Eoin Morgan in a formidable batting lineup go with Kesrick Williams, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh’s superstar will be eager to lead by example. The likes of Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting can hit a long ball and will be ones to look forward to. Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Jake Ball will form their bowling attack.

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

Match: New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers, Match 1, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 23, 2022, Wednesday; 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line from the start. A high-scoring game could ensue.

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams, with the temperature expected to hover between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs

New York Strikers

Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher (wk), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Romario Shepherd, Muhammad Waseem, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul, Kesrick Williams

Bangla Tigers

Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Daniel Christian, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ben Cutting, Jake Ball, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction

Both teams have some exciting power-hitters, so expect a cracking contest. The Strikers look a settled unit, so expect them to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: New York Strikers to win

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

