Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 1, New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will sees New York Strikers take on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 23). Eight teams will compete in the tournament, with the final to take place on December 4.
Kieron Pollard will lead the Strikers, who will also have Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling and Eoin Morgan in a formidable batting lineup go with Kesrick Williams, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh’s superstar will be eager to lead by example. The likes of Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting can hit a long ball and will be ones to look forward to. Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Jake Ball will form their bowling attack.
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Match Details
Match: New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers, Match 1, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Date and Time: November 23, 2022, Wednesday; 05:30 pm IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line from the start. A high-scoring game could ensue.
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Weather Forecast
Clear skies should greet both teams, with the temperature expected to hover between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Probable XIs
New York Strikers
Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher (wk), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Romario Shepherd, Muhammad Waseem, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul, Kesrick Williams
Bangla Tigers
Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Daniel Christian, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ben Cutting, Jake Ball, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Match Prediction
Both teams have some exciting power-hitters, so expect a cracking contest. The Strikers look a settled unit, so expect them to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.
Prediction: New York Strikers to win
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex
Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App
Get IND vs NZ Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on India vs New Zealand 2022.
Poll : Paul Stirling to score a fifty?
Yes
No
0 votes