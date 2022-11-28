Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 16, The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Chennai Braves will lock horns against the Northern Warriors in the 16th match of the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will continue to host fixtures in this competition.

The Chennai Braves have played three games in total. They have won only a single game and lost two. They lost to the Morrisville Samp Army in their last outing.

After being asked to bat first, Dawid Malan top-scored with 32 at the top of the order as the Braves posted 105 on the board. The bowlers then failed to pick up regular wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Monday.

The Northern Warriors, meanwhile, are struggling as well in the competition. They have played four games in total and managed to win only a single game. After losing their first three fixtures, they registered their first win when they beat the Bangla Tigers in their last game.

Isuru Udana picked up two wickets as it helped the Warriors restrict the Tigers to 117/4 at the end of their 10 overs. Skipper Rovman Powell led the charge with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 76 off just 28 balls to help his side chase down the total in the last over. They will be eager to repeat their performance on Monday against the Braves.

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Match Details:

Match: Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors, Match 16, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, Monday, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this track.

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

The Chennai Braves

We may see Obed McCoy get a chance in place of Sam Cook on Monday.

Probable XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Dawid Malan, Daniel Lawrence, Sikandar Raza (c), James Fuller, Ross Whiteley, Carlos Brathwaite, Vriitya Aravind, Olly Stone, Sabir Rao, Obed McCoy

Northern Warriors

Expect the Warriors to go with the winning combination for their clash against the Braves.

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

The Braves are coming off a loss in their last game and will have to be on their toes against the Warriors, who have registered their first win of the competition and will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

The Northern Warriors look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Northern Warriors to win this clash.

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

