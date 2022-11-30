Match 22 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the New York Strikers lock horns against the Northern Warriors. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to this encounter on Wednesday, November 30.

The New York Strikers lost their opening game of the competition but have turned the tables around. They have won three games on the trot and have gained momentum. They beat Morrisville Samp Army in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Paul Stirling (34) and Azam Khan (47) contributed as the Strikers posted 110 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed their batters to defend the Samp Army to 98/5 to win the game by 12 runs. They will be looking to carry forward to the winning momentum.

The Northern Warriors, meanwhile, lost their first three games but bounced back to win the next two. They defeated The Chennai Braves comprehensively in their previous fixture.

Usman Khan (65) and Adam Lyth (54*) led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as they finished their innings on 141/3. Wayne Parnell picked up two wickets as it helped them restrict The Chennai Braves to 107/5 to win the game by 34 runs. They will be eyeing their third win of the competition on Wednesday.

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Match Details:

Match: New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors, Match 22, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, Wednesday, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters love playing at this venue as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Probable XIs

New York Strikers

Expect the Strikers to go with the same XI that featured in the last game.

Probable XI

Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Muhammad Waseem, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Matiullah Khan, and Ravi Rampaul.

Northern Warriors

Don’t expect the Warriors to make any changes to their playing XI for their clash against the Strikers on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Usman Khan (wk), Adam Lyth, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Isuru Udana, Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan, and Abhimanyu Mithun.

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Match Prediction

Both sides have found momentum in the right team. Both are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be looking to keep performing in a similar manner in the upcoming games.

The New York Strikers look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: New York Strikers to win this clash.

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

