Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 6, Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Northern Warriors take on the Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Northern Warriors faced the Delhi Bulls in their opening game of the competition. It was a close-fought contest and the Warriors failed to finish on the winning side.

Junaid Siddique picked up two wickets but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Bulls posted 119 on the board. Usman Khan scored 47 and the game went down to the wire but the Warriors failed to hold their nerves as they fell short by four runs. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in their next clash.

Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, had the perfect start to the tournament. They beat Team Abu Dhabi convincingly in their first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 to start their campaign on a winning note.

On the back of a blistering unbeaten 33-ball 77 from Nicholas Pooran, the Gladiators posted 134 on the board, losing six wickets. Zahoor Khan and Tom Helm picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Team Abu Dhabi to 99/6 to win the game by 35 runs. The Gladiators will be looking to carry forward theirwinning momentum.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 6, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, Friday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

Northern Warriors

We may see Isuru Udana come in place of Abhimanyu Mithun for their clash against the Gladiators on Friday.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Kennar Lewis (wk), Usman Khan, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan, Isuru Udana

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators won their opening fixture and expect them to go with the same combination on Friday.

Probable XI

Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Tom Helm, Tabraiz Shamsi

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

The Warriors lost their opening fixture whereas the Gladiators grabbed their first win. The Gladiators will be riding with confidence and the Warriors will have to be on their toes on Friday.

Deccan Gladiators look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win this encounter.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

Poll : Rovman Powell to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes