Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match 10

Rovman Powell and the men are not delighted in the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Northern Warriors are now the only side striving to win a single match. Out of the three played, they encountered disappointment in all, with the recent bad luck coming against Team Abu Dhabi.

As a result, they are placed last on the points table with a net run rate of -1.099. Whereas Abu Dhabi, winning their first match out of three contested, have jumped to the fourth slot with an NRR of -1.015. Unluckily, they came across a tie whilst facing Delhi Bulls, or else, the win or loss in that game could have decided their destiny on the points table.

Deccan Gladiators continue to top the charts despite the fact that they lost their recent most encounter against the New York Strikers. They have an NRR of 1.933, better than all, with four points.

The Strikers are the next team alongside the Gladiators to have two wins out of three and have an NRR of 0.300 which places them second on the table. They are followed by Delhi Bulls, who put a good start to their tournament’s campaign, but came to face a tie as mentioned above. The Bulls, maintaining an NRR of 0.2022 have three points, one of which came with the courtesy of a tie.

After the fourth-placed Abu Dhabi, Samp Army sit on the fifth berth, and anticipate featuring in their next game. Having one out of one win, they have an NRR of 1.500 and are followed by Chennai Braves on the table. Notably, the Braves did not bravely start their journey with a defeat, but managed aspects against Bangla Tigers. It places them sixth on the points table with an NRR of 0.300 and two points.

On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. met the stroke of hard luck in last two games, propelling them on the seventh slot. They now have an NRR of -0.967, witnessing win-less Warriors on eighth.

Northern Warriors continue their win-less journey

Considering the encounter, the decision to bat first on winning the toss did not let the Warriors win the game, as they failed to defend eventually. They amalgamated 95 runs on the loss of seven wickets as the Abu Dhabi-based bowlers restricted them from opting for further runs.

Both Naveen ul Haq and Andrew Tye rendered the very same bowling performances, yielding 19 runs and picking two wickets each. Peter Hatzoglou turned out to be the hero of the day whilst conceding only six runs off two overs and plugging off a wicket.

Summarizing, the efficient bowlers did not let the Warriors’ batters reach their 30s, as skipper Rovman Powell was the leading run-scorer from their side with 29 runs. The next best were Adam Lyth and Sherfane Rutherford, with 22 and 14 runs sequentially.

Apart from brilliant bowling efforts, Chris Lynn’s batters were in action as they touched the feat, spearing eight men and two balls. England’s batting delight speeded up things at the top with a classy 44 followed by the captain’s 31.

From the Warriors, only Rayad Emrit and Abhimanyu Mithun were lucky enough to strike with one scalp apiece, as the rest remained without any wickets.

Poll : 0 votes