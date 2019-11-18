Abu Dhabi T10 League, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers: Predicted XIs, match predictions and live telecast details

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 18 Nov 2019, 10:47 IST SHARE

Kusal Perera will need to fire for the Bulls in this game

With a top spot up for grabs from Group A, the Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers will clash in the final group stage clash as part of the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi Bulls picked up a 7-wicket win against the Deccan Gladiators to begin their season on a positive note before a fine bowling performance from the Karnataka Tuskers brought about a 19-run loss for the Bulls, as the latter failed to chase down a 111-run target.

The Tigers, on the other hand, were hit by a 6-wicket loss against the Gladiators in their season opener but did well to find their bearings in their second match, against the Tuskers. Andre Fletcher (15-ball 40), Rilee Rossouw (10-ball 22) and Tom Moores (9-ball 28*) were the star performers for the Tigers as they chased down a tricky 115-run target in just 8.5 overs.

Given that both teams have just two points from their matches thus far, one can expect the Bulls and Tigers to give it their all to secure two important points, and in the process a top-two finish from Group A.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Bulls

The Bulls have quite a lot of issues on the batting front, with the top three of Kusal Perera, Paul Stirling and Muhammad Usman putting together just 51 runs from two matches. Eoin Morgan and Angelo Mathews have had to score most of the runs, and for this game, the top order will certainly need to fire.

With Usman, in particular, unable to make too much of an impact, he could be replaced by Tobias Visee for this game.

Probable XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Tobias Visee, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan (C), Angelo Mathews, David Willey, Zaheer Khan, Adil Rashid, Ali Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul.

Bangla Tigers

Advertisement

Andre Fletcher was on top of his game during the 115-run chase against the Tuskers with a 15-ball 40, and he, in company of Rilee Rossouw and Colin Ingram will be depended on to steady the innings before Tom Moores, who has a strike rate of 215 this season with 43 runs from two matches, takes up the finisher's role.

On the bowling front, the Tigers have some big names such as Liam Plunkett, Robbie Frylinck and David Wiese, but they have not managed to restrict the opposition batsmen. However, with all three of them capable of using the long handle to good effect, they will certainly play a key role in this game.

Probable XI: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wk), Chirag Suri, Thisara Perera (C), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda.

Match Prediction

The Bulls will come into this contest knowing that they will need the top order to fire against the Tigers' strong bowling unit. Much of the focus has been on Morgan and Mathews, and for the Bulls to put up a big score or chase a stiff total, Stirling and Perera will need to provide a blazing start.

The Tigers, on the other hand, will be happy with the form of the batsmen, and if the bowlers do manage to peg the Bulls back with some early wickets, they could be in with a massive advantage of winning the game.

Bangla Tigers could be expected to win this game.

When, where and how to watch?

Date: 18th November 2019, Match 12

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi)

Follow Sportskeeda for the T10 League schedule, points table, news, previews and a lot more!