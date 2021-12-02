Abu Dhabi T10 League, Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns with the Delhi Bulls in their last league game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday night. With a spot in the first qualifier still up for grabs, the stakes will be high in this match.

Team Abu Dhabi have had a brilliant run in the competition this season. They are currently placed second in the points table with seven wins and two losses in nine matches.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, regressed a little after a brilliant start to their campaign. However, they managed to bounce back in time and qualify for the playoffs. The Bulls are third in the league standings with six wins and three losses in nine games.

Both teams still have a chance to secure a berth in the first qualifier. A win would take Team Abu Dhabi to the top of the league. Meanwhile, Delhi Bulls will have to secure a substantial win to pip Team Abu Dhabi on net run rate.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, 30th Match, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 2nd, 2021, Thursday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Pitch Report

It has been a batting-friendly surface throughout the competition, and the shorter boundaries have further helped the batsmen’s cause. The team winning the toss would prefer to chase here.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Weather Forecast

Some cloud covers have been predicted in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, but there is only a 1% chance of rain. The humidity is expected to be around 70%, and the temperature level is likely to hover between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi defeated the Deccan Gladiators by eight runs in their last match. Batting first, they posted a total of 125/4 in 10 overs. Skipper Liam Livingstone went berserk with 59 runs off 24 deliveries. The bowlers also did their job efficiently to defend the target.

They restricted the Deccan Gladiators to 117/8 in 10 overs to secure the win. Pacers Sheldon Cottrell and Marchant de Lange accounted for two wickets each. No changes are expected in Team Abu Dhabi’s playing 11.

Probable XI:

Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Colin Ingram, Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell, Marchant de Lange, and Muhammad Farooq

Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls completed a dominant 10-wicket victory over the Chennai Braves in their last match. The Bulls restricted the Braves to an under-par total of 80/4 in 10 overs while bowling first. Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid and Dwayne Bravo accounted for a single wicket each.

Chasing the target, wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz exploded and scored an unbeaten half-century off 16 deliveries. The Bulls completed the chase with ten wickets in hand and 35 deliveries to spare. They are likely to field the same playing 11.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Luke Wright, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo (C), Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Shiraz Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Match Prediction

In all likelihood, this match could turn out to be a cracker of a contest. With so much still to play for, both teams will come hard at each other. However, given that Team Abu Dhabi can advance to the qualifier even after losing the game, the Delhi Bulls will be under more pressure. Team Abu Dhabi also defeated the Delhi Bulls by six wickets when the two sides met earlier this season.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi are expected to win this contest.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Voot, Fancode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rahmanullah Gurbaz score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far