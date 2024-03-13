Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

A total of six teams will compete in the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024, a three-day tournament, which will start on Friday, March 15. It will witness five county teams and Team Abu Dhabi competing in a total of nine matches.

All the matches will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The tournament will act as a pre-season tour for the county teams. These five county teams are: Essex, Somerset, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, and Yorkshire.

The six teams will play a total of two matches each in the league stage of the tournament. The top two teams will face each other in the final, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will compete in the third-place play-off.

The fifth and sixth-ranked teams will take on each other in the fifth-place playoff. These three matches will be played on Sunday, March 17. Thus, each team is guaranteed to play a total of three matches in the tournament.

Yorkshire will take on Warwickshire in a two-day red ball game after the completion of the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 20.

A similar six-team tournament was organized in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. Teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, England, and New Zealand competed in the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 15

Match 1 - Somerset vs Yorkshire, 11:45 AM

Match 2 - Essex vs Nottinghamshire, 03:45 PM

Match 3 - Warwickshire vs Team Abu Dhabi, 07:45 PM

Saturday, March 16

Match 4 - Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, 11:45 AM

Match 5 - Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, 03:45 PM

Match 6 - Team Abu Dhabi vs Essex, 07:45 PM

Sunday, March 17

5th Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 03:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 07:45 PM

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast- N/A

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024: Full Squads

Somerset

George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Archie Vaughan, Ben Green, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, James Rew (wk), Alfie Ogborne, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, George Hill, Jaffer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Harry Duke (wk), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards

Essex

Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer

Nottinghamshire

Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Jack Haynes, Tom Loten, Luke Fletcher, Lyndon James, Olly Stone, Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Montgomery, Toby Pettman

Warwickshire

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Michael Booth, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (wk), Chris Benjamin (wk), Michael Burgess (wk), Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson

Team Abu Dhabi

Ali Zeb, Ethan D'souza, Freddie McCann, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Shakeeb Ahmed, Finlay Bean, Kai Smith (wk), Abdul Rahman Nasir, Benjamin Cliff, Che Simmons, Sam Bear, Sam King, Zubair Khan

