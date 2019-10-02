ACC Emerging Cup 2019 (U23): Everything you need to know about the tournament

Sujoy Barg FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 16 // 02 Oct 2019, 11:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The ACC (Asian Cricket Council) Emerging Teams Asia Cup is a multinational tournament in which eight teams participate, including four under-23 teams of Test nations and four top Associate teams from Asia. The tournament is a List A tournament.

HISTORY

The first edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup was played in 2013 in Singapore. The participants were: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Singapore in Group B. The final of the first edition was played between India and Pakistan, with the former beating the latter by 9 wickets.

The second edition was hosted by Bangladesh in 2017. Group A had India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia, while Group B had Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Hong Kong. The final was played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with the Lankans winning.

The third edition was hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Afghanistan participated as a Test nation and only three associate teams were involved in the tournament. Group A: India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, UAE. Group B: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman. The final was played between Sri Lanka and India, with the Lankans defending their title.

STATS

Most Runs

1st Edition (2013) - KL Rahul 321 ( INDIA)

2nd Edition (2017) - Charith Asalanka 337 (SL)

3rd Edition (2018) - Kamindu Mendis 310 (SL)

Most Wickets

Advertisement

1st Edition (2013) - Nasir Aziz 17 (UAE)

2nd Edition (2017) - Usama More 13 (PAK)

3rd Edition (2018) - Mayank Markande 12 (IND)

Player Of The Series

1st Edition (2013) - Shaiman Anwar (UAE)

2nd Edition (2017) - Charith Asalanka (SL)

3rd Edition (2018) - Kamindu Mendis (SL)

The fourth edition will be played from November 15-23 in Bangladesh.

Group A: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Oman

Group B: India , Bangladesh, Hong Kong , UAE

Indian squad for the tournament:

Vinayak Gupta Aryan Juyal, B.R. Sharath (C & WK), Chinmay Sutar, Yash Rathod, Arman Jaffer, Sanveer Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Hrithik Shokeen, S.A. Desai, Arshdeep Singh, S.R. Dubey, Kumar Suraj, P. Rekhade, Kuldeep Yadav