ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 12, Pakistan A vs India A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The final Group game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Pakistan A lock horns against India. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be hosting this high-octane Group B clash.

Pakistan A have had a fantastic journey in the competition so far. They won their opening game against Nepal and carried forward the winning momentum to beat UAE A in their next game to qualify for the semi-finals. They will be hoping to stay unbeaten by beating their arch-rivals on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from Sahibzada Farhan (63), Kamran Ghulam (63), Saim Ayub (56) and Mohammad Haris (55) helped them post 309 against UAE A. Qasim Akram picked up six wickets as they knocked over UAE on 125 to win the game by 184 runs.

India A, on the other hand, sealed a berth in the semi-finals of the tournament by beating Nepal in their second game. They had already won their first game against UAE A and made sure that they walked past Nepal unscathed.

The bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Nepal on 167. Chasing a modest total, Sai Sudharsan (58*) and Abhishek Sharma (87) led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as it helped them ace the chase in just 22.1 overs. They will be eager to repeat their performance while facing Pakistan A in their next game.

Pakistan A vs India A Match Details

Match: Pakistan A vs India A, Match 12, Group B, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 19th 2023, Wednesday, 2 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pakistan A vs India A Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely after getting set in the middle. The new ball bowlers may get some swing early on and will look to pick wickets upfront.

Pakistan A vs India A Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted in Colombo on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. We may expect some rain-interruptions during the game.

Pakistan A vs India A Probable XIs

Pakistan A

Probable XI

Saim Ayub (c), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A

Probable XI

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A vs India A Match Prediction

Both Pakistan A and India A have already qualified for the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and will look to finish the group stages on a winning note. It is always a high-octane contest when both these nations meet and expect another intense battle on Wednesday.

India A have a good balance to their side and expect them to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

Prediction: India A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan A vs India A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

