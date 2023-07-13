ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 3, India A vs UAE A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

India are all set to square off against UAE in the third match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will play host to this exciting Group B clash on Friday (July 14).

India have announced an experienced squad for the tournament under the leadership of young Yash Dhull. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan and Riyan Parag have a good amount of experience under their belt, having proven their worth in the Indian Premier League over the years.

United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, failed to impress in the recently concluded World Cup Qualifiers, where they were unable to open their account. The team will be looking to turn things around under the leadership of Ali Naseer, who was one of the positives for the team in the World Cup Qualifiers.

India A vs UAE A Match Details

Match: India A vs UAE A, Match 3, Group B, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, Friday, 10 am IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

India A vs UAE A Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter awaits both teams as the pitch at Sinhalese Sports Club will offer a balanced track for the game. There will be some assistance for the seamers early on, but the pitch is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game.

India A vs UAE A Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Colombo aren’t great for a game of cricket as there are around 80-90% chances of rain on Friday. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 29-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 80s.

India A vs UAE A Probable XIs

India A

Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Harshit Rana

UAE A

Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Nilansh Keswani, Ethan Dsouza, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Fahad Nawaz, Ali Naseer (c), Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Jawadullah

India A vs UAE A Match Prediction

The Indian team, led by Yash Dhull, will start the game as clear favorites since they have got an experienced squad as compared to the United Arab Emirates.

Ali Naseer and Co. need to put their best foot forward if they wish to challenge an in-form Indian team in their opening fixture of the tournament.

Prediction: India A to win the match.

India A vs UAE A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Fancode and YouTube Channel of ACC

