ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Semi-Final 2, India A vs Bangladesh A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India A will lock horns with Bangladesh A in this high-octane clash that will take place on Friday, July 21.

India A are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They have played three games so far and won them all. They finished the group stages at the top of the table after defeating Pakistan A in their last fixture.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar wreaked havoc with a fifer to help India A knock over Pakistan A on 205. In reply, Sai Sudharsan smashed a brilliant unbeaten ton to take his side across the line in the 37th over. India A will be looking to repeat their performance against Bangladesh A in the first semi-final.

Bangladesh A, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Sri Lanka A but rebounded to win the next two to book a place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. They beat Afghanistan A in their last league game and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Batting first, Bangladesh A posted a mammoth 308 on the board, thanks to a wonderful century from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict Afghanistan A to 287/8 to win the game by 21 runs.

India A vs Bangladesh A Match Details:

Match: India A vs Bangladesh A, Semi-Final 2, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 21 2023, Friday, 2 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India A vs Bangladesh A Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get plenty of movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. They can play their strokes freely once they get their eye in.

India A vs Bangladesh A Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Colombo on Friday, with temperatures expected to hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius.

India A vs Bangladesh A Probable XIs

India A

Probable XI

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose , Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Bangladesh A

Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol

India A vs Bangladesh A Match Prediction

India A are unbeaten in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and are the side to beat. Bangladesh A, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

With India looking very strong and well-balanced, Bangladesh certainly have a tough job on their hands.

Prediction: India A to win this clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Abhishek Sharma to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes