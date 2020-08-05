Adam Gilchrist ranks MS Dhoni as the greatest wicket-keeper

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist recently ranked MS Dhoni as the greatest wicket-keeper to have played the game.

In an Instagram live session, Adam Gilchrist was made to rank India's MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, and South Africa’s Mark Boucher in order of his preference.

The Australian put MS Dhoni at the perch of his list, with Kumar Sangakkara and Brendon McCullum behind him.

“Look it got to be Dhoni ...my name is Gilly not silly I understand I’m talking to an Indian with a lot of Indian supporters so of course, Dhoni’s up the top then Sangakkara and Brendon (McCullum),” Adam Gilchrist said in an interview with TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

Adam Gilchrist also remarked that he had enjoyed watching MS Dhoni's career develop and that the Ranchi-born batsman had handled himself extraordinarily throughout his career.

“I have really loved watching his career develop. He came on the scene with this amazing 100 that just set everyone on loving him and following him and the style of Cricket that he played. But his rise to fame and fortune and everything and the expectation in a country like India that is passionate about so many things certainly Cricket. I think the way he handled himself was extraordinary,” Adam Gilchrist added.

MS Dhoni is 3rd on the list of wicket-keepers to have effected most dismissals

MS Dhoni is No.3 in the list of wicket-keepers with most dismissals, behind Boucher and Gilchrist. The former India captain has 634 catches and 195 stumpings to his name as a keeper.

In fact, this is not the first time Adam Gilchrist has heaped praise on MS Dhoni. The former left-handed opening batsman had once famously raved about the Indian's unique abilities as a cricketer.

"The best compliment for me is when someone says they'll pay to watch me play, And I can say that I'll pay to watch MS Dhoni bat. MS is not the next Gilchrist. He's the first MS Dhoni," Gilchrist had said.

MS Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Post that, he has made himself unavailable for all of India's limited-overs assignments, although fans would now be able to catch a glimpse of him in the upcoming edition of the IPL.