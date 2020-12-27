The Adelaide Oval pitch report and weather conditions

The Big Bash League has entertained cricket fans Down Under with some cracking contests this year. The Adelaide Oval will be the next venue to host a game in the tournament.

The Adelaide Strikers will play five home matches at this stadium in the BBL 2020-21 season. They will host former champions Perth Scorchers in Adelaide on Monday. Three days later, the two teams will lock horns once again at the Adelaide Oval.

The Melbourne Renegades will then visit Adelaide for two back-to-back matches with the Strikers. Cricket Australia has had to adjust the schedule because of the country's travel restrictions.

There is no home and away format this year. Some stadiums have also served as neutral venues for a couple of BBL matches.

Nevertheless, the Adelaide Strikers have received an opportunity to play five games in front of their home fans. They will play their final home fixture at home against the Melbourne Stars on January 11th.

With Adelaide Oval set to host five BBL matches in the next two weeks, here's a look at the stadium's pitch report and weather conditions.

Adelaide Oval pitch report

The Adelaide Strikers hosted eight matches at this venue last year. Teams batting first won six out of the eight games played at the stadium. The batsmen, in particular, have enjoyed batting at the Adelaide Oval.

Advertisement

In a game between the Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes last year, both teams managed to cross the 200-runs landmark. Fast bowlers were also more successful than the spinners at the Adelaide Oval.

The deck should continue to assist the batsmen in the upcoming matches this season. The Strikers will expect Matt Renshaw and Phil Salt to fire on all cylinders at the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Oval weather conditions

The skies will be mostly cloudy for the matches on December 28th and 31st and January 11th. Meanwhile, the two games between the Renegades and the Strikers will take place under clear skies.

There are no predictions for rain during any of the five matchdays. The temperature will loom at around 22 degrees Celsius.