The BBL 2020-21 season will move to the Adelaide Oval this week as the stadium will host five home games in two weeks. The Adelaide Strikers will cross swords with the Perth Scorchers, the Melbourne Renegades, and the Melbourne Stars at home.

Perth will battle Adelaide in back-to-back matches on December 28th and December 31st. Next, the Renegades will take on the Strikers on January 5th and January 8th at the Adelaide Oval. Lastly, the Adelaide Strikers will host the Melbourne Stars on January 11th.

Last year, the Adelaide Oval played host to all seven of the Strikers' home matches. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia dropped the home and away format for BBL 2020-21. Thus, the Adelaide Oval received only five fixtures this season.

Speaking of the Strikers' performances at the Adelaide Oval last year, the home side won four of their seven fixtures. They defeated the Scorchers, the Renegades, Brisbane Heat, and the Stars.

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is excellent for batting. Matthew Wade scored a century for the Hobart Hurricanes on this ground in BBL 2019-20. The fast bowlers tend to achieve more success than the spinners at the ground.

At the moment, the Strikers are in the fifth position in the BBL 2020-21 standings. They lost their first match to the Hobart Hurricanes but defeated them in their second meeting by five wickets.

The Strikers then crossed paths with the Sydney Sixers and lost by 38 runs. However, they have some momentum on their side heading into their first home match as they edged Brisbane Heat by two runs in their previous outing.

T20 records at the Adelaide Oval

With Adelaide Oval set to host five BBL 2020-21 matches, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous T20 games played at this venue.

Stadium name: Adelaide Oval

City: Adelaide

T20 matches played: 45

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 18

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/1 - Hobart Hurricanes vs. Adelaide Strikers, 2020

Lowest team score: 87 - Adelaide Strikers vs. Sydney Sixers, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 165