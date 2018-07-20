Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Adil Rashid on brink of a Test recall

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
255   //    20 Jul 2018, 12:59 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Adil Rashid seems to be well on his way to complete a remarkable turnaround in his international career for England, having been kept out of the Test side for about two years now.

His returns in the limited-overs cricket have forced the English think-tank to consider his inclusion into the side out of red ball wilderness. Coach Trevor Bayliss recently hinted at the possibility of the leg-spinner's excellent form over the home summer earning him a recall into the whites for the upcoming series against India.

"This year is probably the best we've seen him bowl. He's bowled well in one-day cricket over the last few years but his control and his consistency this year has been top class and probably the best I've seen him bowl since I've been here," Bayliss spoke.

If Rashid makes it to the Test side, it will indeed be a surprising pick given that he only recently refrained from signing the first-class contract with his county Yorkshire, choosing to concentrate solely on Twenty20 and one-day cricket.

But it is believed that if he can flummox the best ODI batsman in the world when he's batting at his most fluent, he can certainly strengthen the spin bowling of the side, a problem yet to be resolved for the Englishmen ever since Graeme Swann retired in 2013.

Rashid also seemed optimistic about his chances as he told Sky Sports, "I made the decision earlier this year to focus on playing white-ball cricket to see how it felt but always knew that if I found I was missing red-ball cricket then I would go back to it. So if the selectors come and show faith in me then I would consider it, whatever role they want me to do."

England have already once taken the gamble of picking a player purely on white-ball form this summer and it seems to have paid off, Buttler's IPL exploits earned him a Test recall and he has acknowledged it in true style playing a counter-attacking knock in England's win over Pakistan at Headingley.

So, if all goes according to the Bayliss plan, Virat Kohli might face an entirely unforeseen challenge once the Test matches begin.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest sports news, football transfers and predictions.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Virat Kohli Adil Rashid
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
112 posts. *did the hop at 111*
England vs India 2018: Adil Rashid's double-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd ODI: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
Hits and misses: 3rd ODI, England vs India
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First ODI: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018 Second ODI preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
England cricketer Mark Wood not yet ready to give up on...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might not feature in the playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the 3rd...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Third ODI preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us