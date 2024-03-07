AFG vs IRE 2024: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and ODI records

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host a three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland, starting today. Sharjah hosted a series between these two teams in 2017 as well, where Ireland secured a 2-1 series victory.

Seven years later, Afghanistan have much more experience under their belt now. They are coming off a dream ODI World Cup campaign, where they registered victories over former world champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Ireland failed to qualify for the mega event.

Afghanistan have won each of their last four ODIs against Ireland. They will aim to continue their winning streak in the upcoming series. Before the first ODI starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium ODI records

Sharjah has hosted 247 ODI matches so far, with the team batting first emerging victorious on 130 occasions. The average run rate in ODIs hosted by Sharjah has been around 4.5 runs per over.

Here are some other vital stats that fans should know from the previous ODI games played in Sharjah:

ODI Matches played: 247

Matches won by teams batting first: 130

Matches won by teams batting second: 115

Matches tied: 2

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 364/7 - Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2014

Lowest team total: 54 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2000

Highest successful run-chase: 285/2 - Australia vs. Pakistan, 2019

Highest individual score: 189 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) vs. India, 2000

Best bowling figures: 7/30 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs. India, 2000

Average first innings score: 224

Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Sharjah pitch report for the ODIs between Afghanistan and Ireland will be broadcasted live before the toss happens. Generally, the wicket in Sharjah equally helps the batters and bowlers.

The boundaries aren't the biggest in Sharjah, which is why fans may witness some big scores in the series. Neither Afghanistan nor Ireland have played an ODI at this venue in the last five years.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium last ODI

West Indies beat UAE by four wickets in the previous ODI game hosted by Sharjah. The match happened on June 9, 2023, where Kevin Sinclair's four-wicket haul helped the Caribbean side bowl their rivals out for 184 runs.

In reply, West Indies reached 185/6 in 35.1 overs. Two batters scored a half-century in that game, while 16 wickets fell in 71.2 overs.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: UAE 184 (Vriitya Aravind 70, Kevin Sinclair 4/24) lost to West Indies 185/6 (Alick Athanaze 65, Muhammad Jawadullah 2/36) by 4 wickets.

