AFG vs IRE 2024: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20I records

The first T20I of the series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight (March 15). It is a three-match series, with the next two T20Is scheduled to be hosted by Sharjah as well on March 17 and 18.

Sharjah has hosted many T20 matches in the past. It was one of the venues for IPL in 2020 and 2021 as well as the T20 World Cup 2021 and Asia Cup 2022. The boundaries at this venue are short, but the pitch becomes slow as the match progresses, allowing spinners to trap the batters.

Before the first T20I of the Ireland vs Afghanistan series begins, here's an in-depth look at the pitch history and T20I records of Sharjah.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20I records

Teams batting first have emerged victorious in 20 out of the 35 T20I matches in Sharjah. Not a single T20I on this ground has been abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad played a magnificent knock of 118 runs against Zimbabwe on this ground in March 2016.

Here's a list of some vital numbers and stats from the 35 T20I matches played in Sharjah:

Total T20I matches played: 35

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013.

Highest team total: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016.

Lowest team total: 38 - Hong Kong vs. Pakistan, 2022.

Highest successful run-chase: 179/6 - Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan, 2022.

Average run rate: 7.3.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Sharjah pitch report for each of the three T20Is between Afghanistan and Ireland will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Generally, batters and spinners have enjoyed themselves at this venue.

The average first-innings score on this ground is 151. Teams batting first should look to post a total of around 165-170 in their 20 overs.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium last T20I

Afghanistan defeated UAE in the previous T20I on this ground. The match took place on January 2, 2024. Spinner Qais Ahmad's three-wicket haul helped Afghanistan restrict the home team to 126/9. In reply, Afghanistan reached 128/6 in 18.3 overs.

Only one batter managed to cross the 30-run mark in that game. Fifteen wickets fell in 38.3 overs, while the batters hit a total of 10 sixes.

Brief Scores: UAE 126/9 (Muhammad Waseem 27, Naveen-ul-Haq 4/20) lost to Afghanistan 128/6 (Hazratullah Zazai 36, Junaid Siddique 2/32) by 4 wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App