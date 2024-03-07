AFG vs IRE 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series in India

Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series will start today in Sharjah. After a historic Test win against Afghanistan, Ireland will aim to continue their winning momentum and dominate their opponents in the 50-over format as well.

On the other side, Afghanistan will look forward to continuing their good form in ODIs after an incredible run in the ODI World Cup last year. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is unavailable for Afghanistan, but the team has some top talents like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi for the series against Ireland.

Even the Irish team management has named a strong squad for this series. Big names like Paul Stirling, George Dockrell and Josh Little are a part of the side for the upcoming ODIs.

Before the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series starts, here's a look at the complete schedule and telecast details for the three matches.

Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI Series 2024 schedule (Timings in IST)

The first ODI of the series will start today at 5 PM IST. The next two ODIs will be played on March 9 and 12, respectively. Those two games are scheduled to begin at 6 PM IST. Sharjah will host the entire series.

1st ODI - March 7, 5 p.m., Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

2nd ODI - March 9, 6 p.m., Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

3rd ODI - March 12, 6 p.m., Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

AFG vs IRE ODI Telecast Channel list in India

Eurosport and Eurosport HD will telecast the three ODIs of this series live in India. Live streaming of the series will be available on FanCode. In Pakistan, the series will be live on Tapmad and Geo TV, while in Ireland, fans can watch their team live on Premier Sports and Firebird.

Here is the complete telecast channel list for the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series:

India: Eurosport, Eurosport HD (TV), FanCode (Live Streaming).

Pakistan: Tapmad and Geo TV.

Ireland: Premier Sports and Firebird.

UK: Premier Sports, Firebird and Game Media.

Nepal, Maldives and Bangladesh: Eurosport and Firebird.

Afghanistan: RTA Sport.

Rest of the world: Firebird.

