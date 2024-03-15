AFG vs IRE head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series 2024

The Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series will begin tonight (March 15) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After battling in the Test and ODI format, Afghanistan and Ireland will lock horns in the T20I format now.

Ireland won the one-off Test on this tour, while Afghanistan won the three-match ODI series by 2-0. Both teams will aim to gain some momentum in the T20I format now, especially because the T20 World Cup will be held later this year.

Ahead of the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in this format of cricket.

Afghanistan vs Ireland head-to-head record in T20Is

Afghanistan have a big lead of 16-7 in the head-to-head record against Ireland in the shortest format of international cricket. The two teams have crossed swords in 23 completed matches, with Ireland managing only seven victories.

Back in 2022, Ireland hosted Afghanistan for a five-match T20I series. The Irish team won that series by 3-2. They will aim to produce a similar performance in Sharjah over the next four days.

Total T20Is played: 24

Matches won by Afghanistan: 16

Matches won by Ireland: 7

Matches with no result: 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I head-to-head record in UAE

All three T20Is of this series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a venue where these two teams have never battled in T20I cricket before, but they have played six matches against each other in the UAE.

Afghanistan have a slender 4-2 lead in the T20I head-to-head record against Ireland in the gulf nation. The last time UAE hosted a T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland was back on January 20, 2017, where Afghanistan won by 10 wickets.

Total T20Is played in UAE: 6

Matches won by Afghanistan: 4

Matches won by Ireland: 2

Last 5 Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I matches

As mentioned earlier, Ireland hosted a T20I series against Afghanistan almost two years ago and registered a 3-2 series win. The two teams were also supposed to play a match in the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup 2022, but rain abandoned the fixture.

Here's a look at the results of the last five completed T20I matches between Afghanistan and Ireland:

IRE (56/3) beat AFG (95/5) by 7 wickets via D/L method, Aug 17, 2022. AFG (132/6) beat IRE (105) by 27 runs, Aug 15, 2022. AFG (189/5) beat IRE (167/9) by 22 runs, Aug 12, 2022. IRE (125/5) beat AFG (122/8) by 5 wickets, Aug 11, 2022. IRE (171/3) beat AFG (168/7) by 7 wickets, Aug 9, 2022.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App