AFG vs IRE Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The five-match Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series that was played in August was an accurate reflection of where the two sides stand right now. Ahead of their meeting in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Friday, October 28, both teams will look back on the assignment, which saw the Irish come out on top in the decider.

The low-scoring series saw Ireland chase down totals in the first two games in Belfast before the visitors roared back by defending scores twice and forcing a decider. In a rain-hit game, the hosts clinched a narrow win via the DLS method.

The T20 World Cup, meanwhile, has treated Ireland and Afghanistan contrastingly. While the former famously beat England a couple of days ago, Mohammad Nabi's men lost out to the Three Lions before seeing their second Super 12 encounter against New Zealand be washed out without a ball being bowled.

While Ireland will want to build on the highs of their terrific win over England, Afghanistan have one foot out of the T20 World Cup door already and will desperately want to find some momentum.

Andy Balbirnie's terrific knock was the difference-maker for Ireland against England, who were also pegged back by a superb opening burst from Josh Little. The Irish certainly have players capable of winning matches on their own, but can they withstand Afghanistan's trial by spin?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan picked up only a combined eight wickets in the aforementioned five-match T20I series, although both bowlers had economy rates under 8. Mohammad Nabi fared even worse, with four wickets at an economy rate a shade under 9.

Afghanistan's woes are only compounded by their batting problems. Hazratullah Zazai has been terrible at the top of the order, with the unit being heavily reliant on Ibrahim Zadran. The middle order hasn't inspired much confidence, especially against an Irish bowling unit that has multiple spin options and pace-bowling talent.

Still, Afghanistan can be labeled the favorites for the contest despite their poor form and T20I series loss. If the spinners step up and run through the Irish batting lineup, their batters could welcome the reduced burden of expectations on them.

But the nature of the Melbourne surface could play into Ireland's hands. The pace and bounce on offer could be too much to handle for the Afghan batters, who haven't shown enough skill to warrant their "favorites" tag. And since the spin threat might not be as pronounced against a side that has played slow bowling well, Nabi might have to wait a bit longer for his first win of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

While this one could go either way, Balbirnie could be the happier captain at the end of the match.

AFG vs IRE Match Prediction: Ireland to win today

