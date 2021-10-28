AFG vs PAK: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 24 of T20 World Cup 2021

After beating India and New Zealand in their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan will now square off against Afghanistan. The Men in Green have almost confirmed their place in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

Afghanistan now seem to be the only team that can trouble Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The Mohammad Nabi-led outfit have momentum on their side, having crushed Scotland by 130 runs in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

The battle between Pakistan and Afghanistan should entertain fans across the world. Ahead of the big game, let's take a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

AFG vs PAK head-to-head stats

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Afghanistan by 1-0. The two teams met in a T20I game once during 2013, which Pakistan won by six wickets.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez won the Man of the Match award in the only T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Hafeez scored 42 runs and bowled a tidy spell of 0/13 in that game.

AFG vs PAK: Numbers you need to know before Match 24 of T20 World Cup 2021

Mohammad Hafeez is the leading run-getter in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I rivalry. As mentioned ahead, he scored 42 runs in the only T20I between the two teams.

Najibullah Zadran was the highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in that game. He aggregated 38 runs off 30 deliveries.

None of the current Pakistan T20 World Cup squad bowlers played in that T20I against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, current Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi was the best bowler from his team in that T20I match against Pakistan. He returned with figures of 1/21 in his four overs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the first-ever T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Mohammad Shahzad to hit more boundaries than Mohammad Rizwan? Yes No 8 votes so far