AFG vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match

The last fixture before the Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 will see Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka. The much-awaited clash is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, September 5.

The upcoming match will be of significant importance as neither of the two teams have qualified for the next stage. While Sri Lanka won their opening fixture against Bangladesh, Afghanistan suffered an 89-run loss against the same opponent.

The result of this game is likely to affect Bangladesh's fortunes as well. Only two of these Group 'B' teams will qualify to join India and Pakistan in the Super Fours.

Before the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in ODIs.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have played 10 ODIs against each other [Getty Images]

Sri Lanka have a decent 6-3 lead over Afghanistan in the head-to-head battle in ODIs. The two Asian teams have crossed paths ten times in the 50-over format, with Sri Lanka securing six victories and Afghanistan winning on only three occasions. One game in 2022 ended in a no-result.

While the two teams played their first ODI against each other in 2014, they have contested in six ODIs in the last two years only.

Total ODIs played: 10

Afghanistan won: 3

Sri Lanka won: 6

No-result: 1

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in head-to-head record in ODI Asia Cup

Unlike the overall record, the head-to-head stats between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup matches (ODIs only) stands even. Both teams have gone up against each other twice in the prestigious tournament, with both of them winning one game apiece.

Sri Lanka recorded a 129-run victory in Mirpur at 2014 Asia Cup before Afghanistan took their revenge by beating Sri Lanka by 91 runs in Abu Dhabi at 2018 Asia Cup.

Total ODI Asia Cup matches played: 2

Afghanistan won: 1

Sri Lanka won: 1

Last 6 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

Dasun Shanaka and Hashmatullah Shahidi - the two captains [Getty Images]

Since November 2022, both teams have played six ODIs against each other across two series, both hosted by Sri Lanka.

Across those six one-day internationals, Sri Lanka have won three fixtures, while the Afghani unit have been on the winning side twice. One game in Pallekele last year was abandoned due to rain.

Earlier this year, in June, Sri Lanka hosted Afghanistan for three ODIs in Hambantota. After the visitors won the opening ODI, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback to win the series 2-1.

Here's a summary of the last six Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI matches:

SL (120/1) beat AFG (116/10) by 9 wickets, June 7, 2023

SL (323/6) beat AFG (191/10) by 132 runs, June 4, 2023

AFG (269/4) beat SL (269/10) by 6 wickets, June 2, 2023

SL (314/6) beat AFG (313/8) by 4 wickets, Nov 30, 2023

No-result, Nov 27, 2023

AFG (294/8) beat SL (234/10) by 60 runs, Nov 25, 2023