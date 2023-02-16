AFG vs UAE 2023: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch history and T20I records

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to the 2023 Abu Dhabi Friendship series between Afghanistan and UAE this week. The three-match series will start tonight, followed by the second and third T20I matches on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Afghanistan will aim to make a fresh start in the T20I arena after failing to win a single match at last year's T20 World Cup in Australia. New captain Rashid Khan will lead the Afghanistan squad in this series.

On the other hand, the UAE stars would have gained some valuable experience by playing in the nation's new International League T20. It will be interesting to see how the United Arab Emirates squad performs in front of their home fans against Afghanistan.

Before the Abu Dhabi Friendship series starts, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi T20I Records & stats

T20I matches played: 63

Matches won by teams batting first: 28

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. PNG, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019.

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013.

Lowest team score: 84 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 142

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi assists the batters and the pace bowlers. Teams batting second have been more successful than the teams batting first, which is why the captain winning the toss may look to bowl first. Anything above 150 would be a par score on this ground.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Last Match

The last T20I match on this ground was the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021, played on November 10. New Zealand beat England by five wickets in that game.

A 37-ball 51 from Moeen Ali guided England to 166/4 in their 20 overs. Chasing 167 for a win, New Zealand won in 19 overs, riding on a half-century from Daryl Mitchell.

Nine wickets fell in that T20I game, with pace bowlers picking up five of them. The batters of the two nations smacked 12 sixes in 39 overs.

