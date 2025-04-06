Afghanistan A vs Ireland A 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Afghanistan A cricket team is set to face Ireland A in a one-off four-day match at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The match will kick off a near-month-long multi-format engagement for both sides in the UAE.

Ad

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named Afghanistan A squad for the match last month through their social media platforms and on their official website. Darwish Rasooli is set to lead the team, and he will be assisted by his deputy Abdul Malik. Notably, the match marks a home fixture for the Afghanistan A team.

Cricket Ireland also unveiled its squad a few days ago. Leinster Lightning star Gavin Hoey was appointed as the team captain by the cricket board. The match between Afghanistan A and Ireland A is set to serve as a key platform for identifying emerging talent and testing bench strength ahead of future international commitments for both cricketing boards.

Ad

Trending

The four-day match will be followed by a seven-match 50-overs tri-series, where Sri Lanka A will constitute the third team. The tour will eventually conclude with Afghanistan A facing Sri Lanka A in yet another four-day fixture in Abu Dhabi.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the Afghanistan A vs Ireland A one-off match in UAE 2025:

Afghanistan A vs Ireland A 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, April 7 to Thursday, April 10

Ad

Four-Day Match: Afghanistan A vs Ireland A, Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM

Afghanistan A vs Ireland A 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately for fans in India, the Afghanistan A vs Ireland A four-day match will not have live streaming or live telecast in the country. However, Indian fans can still catch the live scoring of the game on the official website of Cricket Ireland.

Ad

Afghanistan A vs Ireland A 2025: Full squads

Afghanistan A

Darwish Rasooli (c), Abdul Malik (vc), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Afsar Zazai (wk), Riaz Hassan, Imran Mir, Bahir Shah Mahboob, Ijaz Mehri, Shams Ur Rahman, Ismat Alam, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Arab Gul Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Ireland A

Gavin Hoey (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Cade Carmichael, Chris Defreitas, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Scott Macbeth, Tom Mayes, Liam McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Cian Robertson, Morgan Topping and Sam Topping

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️