Afghanistan and Ireland are now Test playing nations

Afghanistan and Ireland cricketers will be seen wearing whites soon!

What’s the story?

After waiting long for their ‘associate’ to be disassociated with them, Afghanistan and Ireland have been awarded Test status. The two countries will now be the 11th and 12th Test playing nations after an unanimous vote for their inclusion took place in the ICC meeting in London today.

BREAKING: @ACBofficials and @Irelandcricket confirmed as Full Members after a unanimous vote at ICC Full Council meeting.



More to follow... pic.twitter.com/HXCw2HwDAW — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2017

Dave Richardson, the CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), had preiously stated that Afghanistan and Ireland both have strong applications to be granted Test status in the near future. Richardson was a part of the ICC meeting that took place in London this week and stated:

“It’s never wise to try and make a call too early, but certainly the applications of both are very well founded. They both, on the face of it, meet the majority, if not all, of the full member criteria that have been set.”

He also added that he felt optimistic about Afghanistan as well as Ireland’s chances.

In case you didn’t know...

Bangladesh, who made an entry in the club 10 years ago, are the last team to make the transition into Test cricket. Afghanistan and Ireland have broken a big barrier today, something that their future cricketing generations will be proud of.

The details

Both the teams have produced some quality cricketers in the last few years

Since its first ODI match against England in 2006, Irish cricket has waited a time long for cracking it into the elite Test club of the sport. Warren Deutrum, the chief of Ireland Cricket, had declared in January of 2012 that he aims to see his country gain a Test status by 2020. The team has had fairly steady results over the past few years and will look to do justice to the full member status, which they have been chasing for more than a decade now.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s cricket rise has been meteoric in the past few years. They have beaten some big team in the last two years and have consistently managed to produce impressive results. Recently, they tied the ODI series with West Indies at 1-1, giving the hosts a run for their money.

What next?

The inclusion of Afghanistan and Ireland will be huge in increasing the popularity of the sport in both the countries. Test cricket will help their cricketers grow, which will, in turn, help them in enhancing their cricket in limited overs formats as well.

Author’s take

Granting Test status to both these countries will prove to be a step in the right direction, in respect to world cricket. Provided that both the nations have waited long for this accreditation as well as shown consistent results for acquiring the same, a Test status is an ideal vindication for their efforts.

Massive news confirmed from @ICC! @Irelandcricket elevated to Full Member Status #IrelandFullMember — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) June 22, 2017