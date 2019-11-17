Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Schedule, match prediction, pitch report and predicted playing XIs

Can Evin Lewis inspire West Indies to a series win against Afghanistan?

Afghanistan pulled of a shocker by defeating West Indies in the second T20I match of the three match T20 series last night in what was their first T20I victory over the Men in Maroon since 2016. Kieron Pollard's men had squashed the Blue Tigers in the ODI series, however, Rashid Khan's army has given the reigning T20 World Cup champions a run for their money in the shortest format of the game.

Karim Janat proved to be the 'X-factor' for Afghanistan in the previous encounter as he scored 26 runs off 18 deliveries batting at number 3 while he destroyed the West Indian batting line-up with a 5-wicket haul in the 2nd innings. Afghanistan will expect the 21-year-old to repeat the same performance once again and complete a historic series win.

On the other side, the Caribbean batsmen will try to play better against the opposition bowlers. Evin Lewis who had played a marvelous knock in the 1st T20I, will have the responsibility of providing a fiery start at the top while Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin will have to provide the finishing touch. In the bowling department, the team management will expect Kesrick Williams to continue his fine form.

Here's a look at the schedule, match prediction, pitch report and predicted playing XIs for the third T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies.

Third T20I schedule

Date: 17th November 2019

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch and weather report

Since both the teams have played a lot of cricket at this venue in the past few days, they will have a clear idea about the wicket and the weather conditions. The average first innings score in the first two T20Is was 155 and the team batting first won the game on both the occasions.

Thus, the key to success in this match would be to bat first, put a 150+ score on the board and defend the total. Also, there are zero predictions for rain hence, the fans will get a full 40 overs match.

Match prediction

While West Indies are 2-time T20 World Cup winners, their current squad does not have much experience when it comes to playing together. Though all the players have immense experience of playing in the T20 leagues, the pressure of playing international cricket is completely different.

Afghanistan had taken the Caribbean team aback by unleashing Karim Janat in the 2nd match but it is unlikely that the all-rounder will prove to be so effective once again. The visitors will have to bat well against him and since they decimated the Blue Tigers in the first match, expect them to seal the series with a dominant performance tonight.

West Indies could be expected to win this game.

Predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams.