Afghanistan vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

A high-stakes match is almost upon us as Afghanistan are ready to take on mighty Australia in Match 10 of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The clash will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28.

It isn't just any other regular league fixture. The Afghanistan vs Australia clash will ride so much that it is a virtual quarterfinal. The loser of this clash will be eliminated, while the winner will seal their spot in the semifinal clash.

Both sides enter this game with a win over England. Australia's last match against South Africa was washed out without a ball being bowled. Before the game starts, let us look at a detailed preview of this fixture.

Afghanistan vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 10, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Date and Time: February 28 (Friday), 2:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Afghanistan vs Australia Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has traditionally assisted batters and the trend is likely to continue. In the two Champions Trophy 2025 games here, a total of 1347 runs have been scored, counting to over 330 runs per innings.

Both teams have played a game each here and would know the conditions well. Afghanistan would hope for a much more spinner-friendly track, while Australia would want something otherwise.

Afghanistan vs Australia Weather Forecast

We could be in for a delayed start. The entire morning is almost certain to receive rainfall in Lahore. However, post 4 pm (local time), there's no indication of rain, with the temperature expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Australia Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Afghanistan vs Australia live streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Afghanistan: ATN (TV) and ICC.tv (Live streaming)

England: Sky Sports

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

