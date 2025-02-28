Afghanistan vs Australia, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report and ODI records

In what will virtually be a quarterfinal, Afghanistan and Australia are set to cross swords at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday, February 28. Both teams need to win this game to seal a spot in the knockouts.

Fresh from their historic triumph over England, the flamboyant Afghan outfit would be high on confidence and will take all their chances to topple Australia. The Men in Yellow played their last game a week ago when they scripted the highest successful run-chase at ICC events.

But before this Afghanistan vs Australia clash, let's take a detailed look at how the pitch might play in Lahore's penultimate match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ODI records

Unlike other venues in Pakistan, the Lahore pitch is a much better batting track, where the ball comes nicely and doesn't offer much to the bowlers. The venue has hosted 70 one-day internationals so far, which is the most by any stadium in Pakistan. The average first-innings score here is 255, also one of the best in the country.

Here are some crucial numbers to know from the previous matches hosted by Lahore in the ODI format:

Matches Played: 71

Won by teams batting first: 36

Won by teams batting second: 33

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 177 - Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) vs England, 2025

Best bowling figures: 6/49 - Lance Klusener (SA) vs Sri Lanka, 1997

Highest team total: 375/3 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2015

Lowest team total: 75/10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest run-chase achieved: 356/5 - Australia vs England, 2025

Average first innings score: 257

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

One side of the boundary (63 & 73m) is quite short as compared to the other, allowing batters to target particular bowlers tactfully. The average total per innings in this Champions Trophy is 334, which is quite ridiculous!

Expect another quick wicket with batters having another great day at the office. In the first innings of the last five matches at Gaddafi Stadium, teams have scored 300+ all the time.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore last ODI

It was a proper run-fest and one of the most thrilling matches at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when Afghanistan toppled England by eight runs. It was the previous game at this venue.

Ibrahim Zadran hammered a gigantic 177 to take Afghanistan to 325/7. Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai had a terrific game as an all-rounder. He first clubbed a pacey 31-ball 40 before taking a magnificent five-wicket haul to restrict England to 317.

