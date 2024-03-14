Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Ireland will kick off on Friday, March 15. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be hosting all games of the series.

Ireland won the only Test but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. Afghanistan won the three-match ODI series by a 2-0 margin after the second game was abandoned due to rain. The action now shifts to the shortest format.

The Afghans beat the Irish side comprehensively in the third ODI. After finishing their innings on 236/9, they knocked over Ireland on 119 to win the game by a big margin of 117 runs. Mohammad Nabi and Nangyal Kharoti picked up five and four scalps, respectively, for Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan who was out of action due to a back injury will be back to lead the Afghan side in the T20I series. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also has been added to the squad and with the experienced players back in the side, they will be looking to start the series on a winning note.

Paul Stirling will continue to lead Ireland. They have failed to play to their potential in the ODI series and will be looking to bounce back in the shortest format. A win in the first T20I would surely boost their confidence going ahead in the series.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Afghanistan vs Ireland in UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 15, 2024, Friday, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Afghanistan and Ireland in the shortest format. Afghanistan have won 16 of those whereas Ireland have emerged victorious on seven occasions.

Total matches played: 23

Afghanistan won: 16

Ireland won: 7

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a well-balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The spinners will come into play as the ball gets old and strike rotation will be key for the batters.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah on Friday is expected to hover between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediq Atal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nangyal Kharotai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Graham Hume

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction

Afghanistan bounced back in the ODI series to win it by a 2-0 margin after losing the only Test. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this contest.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

