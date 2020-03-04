Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020 T20Is: Live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads

Asghar Afghan will lead Afghanistan in the T20I series against Ireland.

Afghanistan will host Ireland for a short tour comprising of 3 T20I fixtures at their adopted home venue - Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, India between March 6, 2020 and March 10, 2020.

Initially, the Afghans were scheduled to host Ireland for a one-off Test and a T20I series. But due to upcoming T20 World Cup and Ireland's financial constraints, both the nation's decided to exclude the Test and play only the T20I series.

Head-to-Head Overall: Both the teams have faced each other in 15 T20I fixtures, and the Afghans outclass the scoreline with 12 wins. Furthermore, they have never lost a single game in their three T20I bilateral series (2017 Noida 3-0, 2018 Bready 2-0 & 2019 Dehradun 3-0) against Ireland.

Afghanistan: The Afghans are clear favourites in the T20I format owing to their splendid record against Ireland. Their most recent T20I series came against West Indies in Lucknow, which Afghans secured comfortably by a 2-1 margin. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named a strong 15-man squad for the Ireland series. The experienced Asghar Afghan has been reappointed as Afghanistan skipper across all formats.

Ireland: The Irishmen will look to end their T20I drought against Afghanistan. Their last T20I win against the said opponents came in November 2013 during the ICC World T20 Qualifier in Dubai. Since then, they have failed to trouble the Afghans in any game and the Andrew Balbirnie army will come with an aim to overturn the tables on this occasion.

Team @Irelandcricket arrived in India earlier today for the IBA Cup hosted by Afghanistan at Greater Noida Ground, India. The three T20I matches scheduled on 6th, 8th, and 10th March respectively between both sides, will be telecast live on RTA Sports. #AFGvIRE #AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/QFEVEXabvr — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 2, 2020

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020 Telecast and livestream

Afghanistan premier sports channel RTA Sports reserves the official broadcasting rights for Islamic Bank of Afghanistan (IBA) Cup 2020 and they will telecast all three games of this series across Afghanistan on RTA Sports HD, while cricket fans residing in the country and other nations including India can stream the live action by visiting their official website rtasports.live.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020 schedule

1st ODI: 6th March 2020 (Tuesday)

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Noida

Time: 01:00 PM (Afghanistan) & 08:30 AM (Ireland)

2nd ODI: 8th March 2020 (Friday)

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Noida

Time: 01:00 PM (Afghanistan) & 07:00 AM (Ireland)

3rd ODI: 10th March 2020 (Sunday)

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Noida

Time: 01:00 PM (Afghanistan) & 07:00 AM (Ireland)

Post Series Schedule

After the conclusion of the T20I series, Ireland will take a month's break before visiting Zimbabwe in April, while the Afghanistan Cricket Board have not confirmed any nearby schedules for their national side.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020 Squads

Afghanistan | Asghar Afghan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Qais Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Shapoor Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai.

Ireland | Andrew Balbirnie (C), Stephen Thomas Doheny (WK), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.

