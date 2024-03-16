Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on Sunday, March 17. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will be hosting this exciting encounter.

Ireland won the first game convincingly and took an early lead in the three-match series. On the back of an unbeaten 56 from Harry Tector, the Irish side posted 149 on the board. Skipper Rashid Khan grabbed three wickets for Afghanistan.

In reply, the Afghan side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 111 in 18.4 overs to fall short by 38 runs. Mohammad Ishaq top-scored with 32 but the other batters failed to get going.

The Irish bowlers bowled beautifully and defended the total successfully to go 1-0 up in the series. Benjamin White and Joshua Little picked up four and three scalps respectively which helped them win the game by 38 runs.

Ireland will be high in confidence after the win in the first T20I and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum and wrap up the series on Sunday itself. Afghanistan will have to bring out their A-game to level the series and keep it alive.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Afghanistan vs Ireland in UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 17, 2024, Sunday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Ireland have faced each other on 24 occasions in the shortest format. Afghanistan have won 16 of those whereas Ireland have won eight so far.

Total matches played: 24

Afghanistan won: 16

Ireland won: 8

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is conducive for the bowlers. As seen in the first T20I, stroke-making isn't easy and the batters will have to work really hard to get runs here. Anything around 160 will be a very good total to defend here.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature is expected to hover between 21 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nangeyalia kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock, Gareth Delany/George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland's bowlers did a fine job which helped them win the first game and get an early lead in the series. Afghanistan were completely outplayed and will be hoping to bounce back on Sunday.

Ireland have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Ireland to win this contest.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Rashid Khan to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion