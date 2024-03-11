Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on Tuesday (March 12). The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to this encounter, with Afghanistan currently leading the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

Afghanistan displayed a solid all-round effort in the first ODI to win it convincingly. After losing the only Test, they bounced back to get an early lead in the ODI series. The second game was to be played on Saturday in Sharjah but rain played spoilsport.

It was raining heavily in Sharjah on Saturday and the match officials were very quick to call off the game. The outfield at the stadium had a proper beating and there was no chance that it would get ready for the play to start. So, the game was abandoned without a toss.

The third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday and both sides will be hoping that the weather stays clear and they get a chance to take the field. The Afghans will be eager to seal the series by a 2-0 margin whereas the Irish side will be looking to bounce back and draw level.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan vs Ireland in UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 12, 2024, 5 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Ireland have faced each other 32 times in ODI cricket. Afghanistan have won 17 of those whereas Ireland have emerged victorious on 13 occasions, with two finishing as no-result.

Total matches played: 32

Afghanistan won: 17

Ireland won: 13

NR: 2

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers a decent track to bat on. There will be some initial movement for the new-ball bowlers but the surface settles as the game progresses and becomes good for batting. We can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius, with no rain predicted on matchday.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young, Graham Hume

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction

Although Ireland will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in the final game, Afghanistan are currently high on confidence and are expected to seal the series on Tuesday.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this contest.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

