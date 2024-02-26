Afghanistan vs Ireland Only Test 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is all set to host the Ireland national team for a one-off Test, starting on Wednesday, February 28. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for the only Test.

Attacking keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets his maiden national call-up in Tests and he’s expected to make his debut. Additionally, leg-spinner Khalil Gurbaz is also a part of the squad. He has 40 wickets in 17 first-class innings so far with the best figures of 6/125 in an innings.

Furthermore, pacer Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai also got a chance after being part of the Bangladesh tour in June 2023. Yamin Ahmadzai and Mohammad Saleem Safi, who were part of the Sri Lanka game earlier this month, missed out due to injuries.

ACB CEO Mr. Naseeb Khan stated:

“We have quite a good playing history with Ireland, both countries have played plenty of cricket against each other and have been granted ICC Full Membership at the same time. This will be our second test against them and we are eagerly looking forward to what will be an exciting Test match between the two teams.”

On the other hand, 24-year-old pacer Matthew Foster could also make his international debut across formats for the Ireland team. Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, and Craig Young are the other three uncapped players in the Ireland squad.

After the conclusion of the red-ball game, the two sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head to Head in Tests

Afghanistan and Ireland have played only one Test against each other so far, with Afghanistan coming out on top by seven wickets in March 2019 in Dehradun.

Matches Played: 1

Afghanistan Won: 1

Ireland Won: 0

Drawn: 0

Afghanistan vs Ireland Only Test 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 28 to March 3

Only Test - Afghanistan vs Ireland, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 11:00 am

Afghanistan vs Ireland Only Test 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the only Test between Afghanistan and UAE. However, there is no live telecast of the game for fans in India.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Only Test 2024: Full Squads

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Nijat Masoud, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Naveed Zadran.

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Peter Moor (wk), Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom

