Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Pakistan are all set to square off against each other in the second match of the three-match ODI series. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host this contest on Thursday, August 24.

Babar Azam's Pakistan dominated Afghanistan in the first game, although they would want to improve their batting. The Men in Green won the match by 142 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Their batters flattered to deceive as Pakistan were bowled out for 210 in 47.1 overs. Imam-ul-Haq was their top run-scorer, having notched 61 off 94 balls, including two boundaries. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan scored 30 and 39 runs, respectively, to take Pakistan past the 200-run mark.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers, returning with figures of 3/33. Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan also accounted for two scalps apiece, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmat Shah got one wicket apiece.

Thereafter, Haris Rauf ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with a five-wicket haul. Shaheen Shah Afridi also picked up two wickets as Pakistan bowled out Afghanistan out for just 59 runs in 19.2 overs.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Date and Time: August 24, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hambantota is not expected to be a belter for the batters. Spinners and pacers are likely to extract a lot from the surface.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the high-90s.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Noor Ahmad/Wafadar Momand.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam ©, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan will go into the match as favorites simply because of their strong bowling attack. Afghanistan also have a decent attack, but their batters need to step up big-time.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Babar Azam to score a century? Yes No 0 votes