Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Afghanistan will play their sixth match of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit are coming off a win against Pakistan in their last match, and will aim to continue their winning momentum against Sri Lanka.

On the other side, Sri Lanka are coming off back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and England in their previous two encounters. The 1996 World Cup winners will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Before the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan starts, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs and telecast details for this 2023 World Cup game.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 30, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 30, 2023, Monday; 2 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The pitch report for the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game will be broadcasted a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket in Pune is a batting paradise. Several high-scoring matches have happened on this ground in the ODI format.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

The skies will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy when the match starts. Rain isn't expected to play a role in this game. It should be a complete 100-over match, with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius during the match hours.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka probable XIs

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibhrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad/Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match prediction

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have had close games in the recent past. The wicket in Pune will be good for batting, which is why the quality bowling units of both teams will be tested. The team that bats second will have advantage because of the dew factor.

Sri Lanka have more experience of playing at the grand stage, but Afghanistan have defeated former champions like England and Pakistan. It should be a close contest, with Afghanistan eventually defeating Sri Lanka.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win against Sri Lanka in today's World Cup match.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).