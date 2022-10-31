Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 32

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Gabba in Brisbane will host this exciting Group 1 fixture on November 1.

Afghanistan have been extremely unlucky in the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost their opening fixture against England and they didn’t have any chance of bouncing back as their next game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was set to host the clash between Afghanistan and Ireland but rain again played spoilsport and the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Afghanistan now move to Brisbane, where they hope to finally get some action.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, qualified for the Super 12s after topping Group A. They started their Super 12 campaign with a comprehensive win over Ireland but lost their way a bit. They lost to Australia in their next game before suffering a big loss against New Zealand in their most recent match.

After being asked to bat first, the Lankan bowlers struggled a bit as New Zealand posted 167 on the board. Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets for the Asians. In reply, only Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34) and Dasun Shanaka (35) managed to get to double digits as they were bundled out on 102 to lose the game by 65 runs. They will have to be on their toes while facing the Afghan side on Tuesday.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 32, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 1 2022, Tuesday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket. Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday, with the temperatures expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Afghanistan

The Afghan side will be eyeing their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 after their last two fixtures were washed out due to rain.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have lost two games on the trot. We may see Pramod Madushan come into the side in place of Lahiru Kumara against Afghanistan.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara/Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

