Mujeeb ur Rahman joins Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 08

Mujeeb ur Rahman has made vibes with his recent performances.

As per reports, Mujeeb ur Rahman becomes the third Afghan player after Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to hit the Big Bash shores. Brisbane Heats have signed Afghanistan's teenage sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman for the upcoming Big Bash League season that begins in December.

Former RCB coach Daniel Vettori will coach Brisbane Heat in Big Bash 2018-19

After the announcement, Heats head coach Daniel Vettori expressed his delight over Mujeeb's recruitment in Brisbane line-up. He said, "Mujeeb is a rare talent and we're delighted he is going to play in the BBL for the first time. From what we have seen so far at International level and in competitions like the IPL and the Vitality T20 Blast in England, he has the skills and maturity to adapt and excel in a variety of conditions."

Appreciating the teenager's feat, the veteran New Zealand bowler added, "He has been successful in the powerplay and closing out an innings, so we will have options to explore depending on the state of the game. At this stage we anticipate having him for the entire BBL which is a bonus,"

The 17-year old Rahman, who has been turning heads with his performances in recent times, has already plied his trade in the Indian Premier League and in England for Hampshire in the Vitality T20 Blast. Kings XI Punjab bought him for a whopping INR 4 crore and he fully justified the price tag. He took 14 wickets in 11 games and conceded a commendable 6.99 runs per over.

Mujeeb is expected to be available for the entire duration of the Big Bash season. He is the latest of the quality overseas spinners to have signed for the Brisbane-based outfit. In the past, Brisbane Heat had secured the services of Samuel Badree, Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan.

After the signing, the young Afghanistan sensation reveals his excitement and conceded that it was a dream come true for him. Mujeeb said, "once I played for my country, I dreamt of playing in the IPL, county cricket and the Big Bash. I have been able to achieve the first two so this is very exciting for me. I am looking forward to meeting up with everyone at the Heat and playing in Australia."