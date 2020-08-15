'After scoring my first hundred, I didn't know there were 99 more to follow': Sachin Tendulkar recalls his maiden century in international cricket

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday celebrated the 30th anniversary of his first century in international cricket.

On the special day, the 47-year-old legend said he never expected to score 99 more hundreds in his career after scoring the maiden one.

In a Twitter post that featured a video message, Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

"Scoring my 1st ever 100 was very special as we managed to save the Test and keep the series alive, and it all happened on the eve of our Independence Day. It's been my privilege to play for India and I thank each one of you for your love and support over the years."

Sachin Tendulkar was a 17-year-old player when he made his first Test century against England in Manchester in 1990. He finished unbeaten on 119 off 189 balls as India managed to draw the game. He was also awarded the Player of the Match award, the first of many in his illustrious career.

Recalling his first century in the video, he said:

"In the first innings I had scored 68 runs and I was the last batsman to get out. But in the second innings, I walked out to bat at number six. We had lost few wickets and we had to still play out number of overs. So I dug in and played out those overs and if there were opportunities to attack, I also attacked. Not to forget that was my first Man of the Match."

Sachin Tendulkar batted at no. 6 in his first Test match

Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden century in the second of the three-Test series against England. England opted to bat first and posted 519 in their first innings. In reply, India were bundled out for 432, with Tendulkar scoring 68.

With a lead of 87, England declared at 320/4, setting India for 408 runs to win the game. Tendulkar then came in to bat at number 6 and scored the fine century.

On how his first century was different from his 100th, Sachin Tendulkar said:

"In one of these meet and greet, I was asked 'What was the difference between your first hundred and 100th hundred?' I said after I scored my first hundred I did not know that there were 99 to follow. When I was stuck on 99 hundreds a number of people advised me what to do and what not to do failing to realise there were 99 behind. This was the difference between the first and 100th hundred."