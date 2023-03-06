Aiden Markram replaces Temba Bavuma as South Africa’s T20I captain

Aiden Markram has been appointed South Africa’s new T20I captain after Temba Bavuma stepped down from the role last month. The development came weeks after Markram guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title.

In a statement, SA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe hailed Markram’s leadership qualities and backed him to take the Proteas to new heights.

He has been quoted as saying:

“I would like to congratulate Aiden on his appointment as captain of the Proteas T20I team. Leadership is extremely familiar to him having successfully led on so many levels. He is a player that inspires confidence and he has all the qualities to succeed in the role. We have no doubt he will help take South Africa to the next level.”

South Africa white-ball coach Rob Walter also praised Aiden Markram for leading from the front. He has been quoted as saying:

“I am also excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20I captain as he is very familiar to the setup and works well with those around him. He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

South Africa’s T20 captain



Aiden Markram is living the life since winning the SA20 title with Sunrisers Eastern Cape



#CricketTwitter #SA20 #IPL #SRH SRH CaptainSouth Africa’s T20 captainAiden Markram is living the life since winning the SA20 title with Sunrisers Eastern Cape SRH Captain ✅South Africa’s T20 captain ✅Aiden Markram is living the life since winning the SA20 title with Sunrisers Eastern Cape 🔥#CricketTwitter #SA20 #IPL #SRH https://t.co/C4VVfnc7HZ

The 28-year-old has so far played 31 T20Is for SA, scoring 879 runs at a strike rate of 147.73, including nine half-centuries.

South Africa announce Aiden Markram-led T20I squad against West Indies

Aiden Markram will begin his job as the Proteas captain in the three-match T20I series against West Indies at home. The first two games will be played at Supersport Park in Centurion on March 25 and March 26, respectively. Meanwhile, the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the third T20I on March 28.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA



🫡 Aiden Markram appointed captain

🏏 JP Duminy announced as permanent white-ball batting coach



All the details bit.ly/41R6aXx



#SAvWI #BePartOfIt PROTEAS T20I SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT🫡 Aiden Markram appointed captain🏏 JP Duminy announced as permanent white-ball batting coachAll the details PROTEAS T20I SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨🫡 Aiden Markram appointed captain🏏 JP Duminy announced as permanent white-ball batting coachAll the details 🔗 bit.ly/41R6aXx#SAvWI #BePartOfIt https://t.co/j9k0dlq9jc

Proteas T20I squad against West Indies

Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

It's worth mentioning that Markram is set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

