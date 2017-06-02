Ajay Shirke indicates that Virat Kohli was not in favour of having Anil Kumble as head coach from the beginning

When and where will this controversy end?

India have had an unwanted distraction to deal with ahead of the Champions Trophy

What’s the Story?

Former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke has indicated that Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not in favour of having Anil Kumble as the head coach of the side and the 28-year-old was convinced by board officials to accept the former India captain as the coach of the national side.

“There had been some murmurs about this (Kumble-Kohli rift) even at the time of Mr Kumble’s appointment. At that time, our president (Anurag Thakur) had taken the initiative and had a detailed discussion with both parties, and it was decided that since the cricket committee (CAC) had recommended Mr. Kumble as the best option, we should go ahead with that. Therefore, I think the real reason for a one-year contract was that we would work and evolve, and see how this went, so as to keep the options open at a future date,” Shirke told The Indian Express.

“Let us say he (Kohli) had his own views about it. And like I said, our president, Mr. Thakur, took the initiative and told him that this was the unanimous choice of the cricket committee and we would have to abide by their recommendation and Kohli should accept it,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the course of the last week, several reports have emerged regarding players being unhappy about Kumble’s style of coaching and how he was not giving the players the freedom they needed.

As a result, many murmurs about his future as head coach of the side have begun to spread all across the media and it will be interesting to see what happens post the Champions Trophy.

Extra Cover: Reports: Anil Kumble unwilling to continue, Virender Sehwag may take over after Champions Trophy

The heart of the matter

Shirke further added that Kumble had contacted him prior to the coaching process, expressing a desire to be at the helm in the national team and Shirke told him that the board were following a process to chose the right man and he had to adhere to it.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen now whether more officials also come out and give their view on this whole matter. The regime in the BCCI has seen a big shift in the past 12 months and it remains to whether more officials give more information on the issue.

Author’s take

Shirke’s words gives us an indication as to how Kohli was not pro to Kumble coming to the helm. However, he could found a way to work with the senior pro and ensured both, if not on the same page, are atleast in good talking terms with one another.