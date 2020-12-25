Krishnamachari Srikkanth has backed Ajinkya Rahane as the latter gears up to lead the Indian team for the Boxing day Test against Australia, in Virat Kohli's absence. The former chief selector feels that Rahane's calming influence could lead to a change in fortunes for India, who comprehensively lost the first Test match.

India suffered defeat in the first Test match to Australia after being bundled out for just 36. They have since lost Virat Kohli, who has returned to India on parental leave. And Srikkanth believes that Rahane's different personality may be just what India need as they look to bounce back in the second Test match against Australia.

"The new leader Rahane has a proven record in Test matches, like how he led the Indian team in Dharmshala. He has a good record in Test. As a personality also he has a calming influence on the players, he is not sort of the likes of Virat Kohli who expresses himself in an aggressive mod."

"Maybe change in fortune with the captain also and if new ideas put he might set the different benchmark in the coming Test match. For me, it's like trying to redeem himself rediscover or extend his Test match career for Rahane because he is the one player who always looked at the challenges and done well in those situations

Kris Srikkanth expresses shock over India's 36-run total

Australia dismissed India for just 36 in the first Test

Krishnamachari Srikkanth also had his say on India's dramatic second innings collapse in the first Test match against Australia which saw them skittled out for just 36 runs. The score was India's lowest ever in Test cricket, and it allowed Australia to cruise to victory in the first Test. Srikkanth said that the collapse came as a big shock and it must be a nightmare for the Indian team to prepare for the second Test match.

"As a cricketer and having played for India and having followed Indian cricket so closely, seeing the lowest score was a shocking thing and whole cricketing world stood up and said it's something not looking good from an Indian team perspective because 42 was first time lowest score we made in 1975."

"I personally feel it's like a nightmare.. concerned staff around Indian team preparing that how they need to prepare for the next Test."

The second Test match between India and Australia begins on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.