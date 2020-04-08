Ajinkya Rahane picks his favourite knocks from Test and ODI formats

One of Ajinkya Rahane's most memorable Test knocks came on his Lord's debut back in 2014.

Rahane has played 65 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India.

Ajinkya Rahane in action at Lord's

India Test vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane recently held a Q&A session on Twitter, where he answered fans' questions on various topics such as his routine during this lockdown period, his message to the general public to keep safe and more.

Rahane, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2013 was also asked to pick his favourite knock, and in response to that question, the 31-year-old batsman picked an innings each from the Test and ODI format.

103 at Lord’s and 79 at MCG (World Cup 2015) https://t.co/60jTuUz4rr — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

The Mumbaikar's 154-ball 103 came on his Lord's debut when India toured England back in 2014. Put into bat by England captain, Alastair Cook, India were rocked early as they were reduced to 113/4 with the top four back in the hut.

Soon MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Stuart Binny were removed within the space of 10 overs which saw India tottering at 145/7. However, a firm hand from Rahane in the company of the Indian pacers took his side to a competitive total of 295.

One of Rahane's more important ODI knocks came during the 2015 World Cup in Melbourne. The right-hander made a quickfire 79 which came off 60 balls and consisted of 7 fours and 3 sixes that helped India to 307 against South Africa.

Rahane was most recently in action for India during the Test series in New Zealand back in February and will turn out for the Delhi Capitals when IPL 2020 begins later this year.