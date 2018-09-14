Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alastair Cook: A fairy tale ending to a perfect start 

Chetan Bhandi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
79   //    14 Sep 2018, 02:01 IST

The believers in fairy tales may find the career of England's Alastair Cook as a shining example. Chef, as he is fondly called, ended his International Cricket career after the fifth and final Test against India at Kennington Oval in London. In the span of Twelve and half years of career, Cook featured for England in 161 Tests, 92 ODIs and 4 T20Is.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Alastair Cook walking back to pavilion among the applause from his
team mates

Hastened Retirement

A week earlier, soon after England wrested the Pataudi Trophy 3-1 from India with one more Test to go, the England opener announced his retirement quoting the fifth Test at Kennington Oval would be his final one.

The decision appeared to be a hastened one as he is just 33, but the ax was about to fall on him as he struggled for runs throughout the series, managing only 109 runs in seven innings averaging just 15.57.

In fact, after relinquishing the captaincy before 2017 season, Cook was not among runs consistently for a prolonged period. In 21 Tests (including his final match), his returns were 1415 runs with an average of 38.25 which was far below his overall career average of 45.35.

Fairy Tale Finish

But, his final appearance appeared to have erased all those gloomy memories of the recent past. After his Captain Joe Root opted to bat first, Cook while walking towards the pitch to open the innings, received a guard of honor from Indian fielders.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Alastair Cook after scoring a century at The Oval

Once the initial anxious moments were over, he was successful in arresting his slide of low scores with a gritty 71 of 190 deliveries, laying a solid foundation for the first innings in which England posted a decent total of 332.

Once Indians were bowled out for 292 in their first innings, Cook got another and final chance to bat for his country just before Tea on the third day of the Test. He applied himself from the word go, survived for a couple of sessions, ending the day with unbeaten 46.

On the fourth day, the English opener was at ease scoring freely. He got an able partner in his Captain Root who was looking fluent as well. Both of them batted beautifully taking England to a commanding position in the next two sessions.

The crowd came in good number though it was a Monday. They came to watch their hero bat for one last time and he didn't disappoint them. Once the throw from Indian fielder Bumrah went wide of stumps towards boundary, Cook raised his bat to celebrate his 33rd century.

The family members, his teammates, few fans dressed as chefs and entire crowd were on their feet applauding the chef for his final recipe. The ovation continued for a couple of minutes and the performer had to force himself to get back to the business. Once he got dismissed at 147 he got a great send-off from opponents as well as from Indian fielders, who came down to shake hands with him.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Indian players shaking hands with Alastair Cook after he completed his final innings

A day later, England bowlers managed to defend the lead of 463 runs bowling India out for 345 ensuring a fairy tale ending for their former Captain who had lead them 59 times. For all the heroics in his final match, Cook signed off with Man of the Match medallion and a well-deserved champagne bottle.

A perfect beginning

If you look back to the early days of Cook's career, you may be forced to think his International beginning was even more eventful. Cook was in the early days of his career playing for England A side in Feb 2006 when he got his first International call.

He was asked to hurriedly board the flight to India where his national team was playing a 3-Test series. He was drafted into the side as a backup to the opener Marcus Trescothick who was fighting injuries.

Having landed in India just 2 days before the start of the first Test, Cook had never thought of making a debut in that Test itself. But as the drama unfolded in Nagpur Test, he had to take guard along with Andrew Strauss on the opening day itself and scored a gritty 60. He faced the well established famous Indian spin pair of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh with utmost confidence and went on to score an unbeaten 104 in the second innings.

An English batsman scoring a century on debut in Indian conditions and that too against the World Class spin bowling attack raised a lot of eyebrows and expectations as well. From then on there was no looking back for Alastair Cook who went on create many records for England including a marathon streak of 158 consecutive Test appearances in the span of next twelve years.

In the elite club

There have been only five instances (including Cook) in Test history where a batsman has scored centuries in both, the first and the final matches of his career; the previous one happened 18 years back when India's Mohammed Azharuddin scored 102 in his final match at Bangalore in 2000 against South Africa. Earlier, he had scored 110 at Kolkata in his debut match against England in 1984.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
2006 vs 2018: Centuries on debut as well as farewell

Among those five batsmen, Cook became the third batsman who had played against the same opposition in his debut and farewell matches. As a mere coincidence all three of them chose Kennington Oval for their swansong match.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Alastair Cook Mohammad Azharuddin
Chetan Bhandi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Alastair Cook: Once a legend, always a legend
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen - A tale of two edges
RELATED STORY
The tenacious Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: A flash in the Cook's pan
RELATED STORY
6 Facts about Alastair Cook you probably didn’t know
RELATED STORY
Five batsmen who can replace Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook Retirement: The end of a long innings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us